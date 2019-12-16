– Fresh protests swept India on Monday, a day after police entered a university campus in the nation's capital and injured hundreds of students who were expressing opposition to the country's controversial new citizenship law.

Students said Delhi police officers beat them with batons, hurled insults and fired tear gas canisters inside the campus after a march outside the university gates turned violent.

New demonstrations took place in at least 17 cities on Monday. The protests are part of a wave of unrest that has gripped India following the passage of the citizenship law on Dec. 11. The measure was a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has moved to implement his party's agenda of emphasizing Hindu primacy in India.

The law introduced religion as a criterion for nationality for the first time and created an expedited path toward citizenship for migrants who belong to six religions — excluding Islam, the faith practiced by 200 million Indians.

Opponents say the measure is unconstitutional and marks a break with India's founding ethos of secularism. The government says the objective of the law is to ease the hardships of persecuted religious minorities.

Some protesters view the law as discriminatory, while others — particularly in India's northeast — fear it will accelerate demographic and linguistic change. Four people were killed by police gunfire in the northeastern state of Assam during protests there against the law.

Indians on Monday protested against a new citizenship law in Gauhati, one of 17 cities that held demonstrations.

Modi appealed for calm and appeared to blame his political opponents. Speaking at a rally on Sunday, he said the protesters who were setting fires "can be identified by their clothes." Critics called the statement a political dog whistle to refer to Muslims.

Amit Shah, Modi's powerful second-in-command, has said the law will be followed by a nationwide registry in which all Indians will have to provide documents proving their citizenship, ostensibly to identify migrants who entered the country illegally.

The reaction by law enforcement to the protests is spurring further demonstrations, raising the prospect of continued unrest.

Najma Akhtar, vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, said police had entered the campus without the permission of university authorities and that about 200 students were injured. The university's students are primarily Muslims.

A doctor at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital said two protesters were brought in with bullet wounds. Four police officers escorted the two men "like prisoners," he said, adding that both were in stable condition after treatment.

Social media was awash with videos showing police attacking unarmed students. The assault on a college campus shocked many in Delhi, who could not recall a similar incident in recent times.

Ishita, a 21-year-old student, said she was on campus as others clashed with police outside. Then tear gas canisters started to land inside the gate. With her eyes and throat burning, she and other students began running toward the main library. Police officers chased them, she said, yelling insults — "sluts," "Pakistanis," "traitors" — and beating anyone they could.

Umar Ashraf, 24, was in a reading room when he said he heard the sound of tear gas canisters being fired. "The air was full of smoke," he said. "Students were running helter-skelter."

One of his friends who hid inside a bathroom was dragged out and beaten by police. Ashraf said he ran out through a back lane to save himself. "They were hitting people as though they were beating a drum," he said.