Protestors force Amy Klobuchar to cancel rally in St. Louis Park

While hundreds of supporters gathered for her homecoming in a St. Louis Park High School gymnasium, dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters streamed in chanting for her to exit the race over her handling of the case against Myon Burrell, a black teenager convicted in a 2002 child slaying when Klobuchar was Hennepin County Attorney.