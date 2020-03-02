More from Star Tribune
Protestors force Amy Klobuchar to cancel rally in St. Louis Park
While hundreds of supporters gathered for her homecoming in a St. Louis Park High School gymnasium, dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters streamed in chanting for her to exit the race over her handling of the case against Myon Burrell, a black teenager convicted in a 2002 child slaying when Klobuchar was Hennepin County Attorney.
Loons
Minnesota United defeats Portland in season opener
Minnesota United opened its fourth MLS season with a 3-1 victory at Portland on Sunday night.
Gophers
Gophers women lose sixth in a row
The Gophers women's basketball team lost 99-44 to No. 7 Maryland in their final game of the regular season.
State wrestling individual championships
State wrestling individual championships for 1A, 2A and 3A Saturday at Xcel Energy in St. Paul.
South Carolina votes
South Carolina voters go to the polls today.