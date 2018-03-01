SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Veterans of Bosnia's 1992-95 war are blocking main highways in various parts of the country to draw attention to their frustration with the authorities.
The protest that began Wednesday in the Muslim-Croat federation — one of the two highly autonomous parts into which Bosnia is divided — has left hundreds of people, including families with children, trapped in their vehicles in freezing temperatures.
The protesting veterans are demanding better treatment and additional benefits, which the government of the Muslim-Croat federation insists it cannot afford.
The protesters insist they will continue to block the roads until their demands are met.
