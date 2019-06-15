NEW YORK — Several dozen people stripped naked and got their bodies painted in New York's Times Square as part of what was billed as a protest against "divisiveness."
The event Saturday was organized by body artist Andy Golub. He has staged similar nude Times Square protests in years past.
Golub said the world we're living in "is very divisive." He said people have "much more in common" than they are different.
Samantha Walsh traveled from Toronto to take part. Walsh, who uses a wheelchair, said body painting disrupts the way people think about "whose bodies are valuable."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Advocates: Emails show that census question discriminates
Voting rights activists argue that newly discovered 2015 correspondence between a GOP redistricting expert and a current Census Bureau official bolster arguments that discrimination motivated…
Nation
Swimmer missing from race down New York's Hudson River
Police were searching Saturday for a retired medical school professor and AIDS researcher from North Carolina who went missing during a marathon swimming race down New York's Hudson River.
Variety
Fans pack downtown St. Louis to cheer on the champion Blues
After a half-century of disappointment, even Mother Nature didn't dare spoil the celebration of St. Louis' first-ever Stanley Cup championship.
Variety
Target's tech trouble clogs stores with long checkout lines
Target suffered a technological glitch that stalled checkout lines at its stores worldwide Saturday, exasperating shoppers and eating into sales at a prime time for retailers.
National
The Latest: Texas sheriff's sergeant suffered medical crisis
The Latest on the death of a Texas sheriff's sergeant (all times local):