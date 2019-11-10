HONG KONG — Authorities in Hong Kong have closed a subway station after protesters broke windows and damaged ticket machines.

The vandalism in Sha Tin on Sunday follow the previous day's announcement of the arrest of six pro-democracy lawmakers.

Police with helmets and riot shields stood guard outside the closed Sha Tin station inside a shopping mall as shoppers walked past. There was no indication of injuries or arrests.

The semi-autonomous territory is in the sixth month of protests that began over a proposed China extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy and other grievances.