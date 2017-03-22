Protesters halted Wednesday’s St. Paul City Council meeting to demand the city take action in response to the death of Cordale Handy, who was fatally shot by police officers March 15.

Six advocacy groups signed a letter to the city with a list of demands, including releasing video and audio evidence, stopping paid administrative leave for officers who were involved, and putting a different independent agency, not the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), in charge of investigating the shooting.

The BCA has said officers responded to a domestic call and fired at Handy after he pointed a handgun at them. A friend of Handy’s family said witnesses say he did not threaten anyone or point his gun.

On Wednesday, the protesters urged the City Council to spend less money on police and more on youth and mental health services. Council members, three of whom spoke with protesters, agreed to organize a community meeting and invite the police chief and mayor.

“We deserve to have these conversations,” said Chauntyll Allen, with Black Lives Matter St. Paul.