Students at St. Olaf College are in upheaval over a relentless string of racist incidents on campus, the latest being a note that was left on a black student's windshield demanding that she "shut up or I will shut you up."

David R. Anderson, president of the private liberal arts college in Northfield, acknowledged in an e-mail sent to students on April 21 that there have been numerous racist expressions on campus stretching back to last fall, and he likened them to a form of terrorism.

"I am as angry and frustrated as you are at the repeated violations of our values and community norms by someone who defaces the campus with scrawled racial epithets," Anderson wrote. "I would love nothing more than to discover who is responsible for these acts and to remove that person from our community."

Students swarmed the interior of the campus' Buntrock Commons on Saturday night in response to this incident and the others. Among them was the woman who found the note on her vehicle that afternoon. It read: "I am so glad that you are leaving soon. One less [N-word] this school has to deal with. You have spoken up too much. You will change nothing. Shut up or I will shut you up."

Speaking to her fellow students, Samantha Wells was quoted by the Northfield News as saying, "It's been something that's been going on all year," Wells said. "I think the big message is we shouldn't let this happen again. The administration needs to do something that stops it indefinitely."

Student Amanda Vergara, who attended the rally, said, "This is the third time a black student has been individually targeted with an anonymous letter" in the past week.

One student found a note on his car that had "the N-word on it," she said. "Then on Monday afternoon, a student returned from work and a note was put in her backpack that said, 'Go back to Africa.' "

Vergara said Saturday night's protest inside Buntrock Commons had its three levels that overlook its main floor "pretty full" with students.

The push-back resumed Sunday morning at the campus chapel, where "students lined up standing on the sides of the chapel in solidarity" for about 15 minutes before leaving to make plans for further student response.

On Monday, students "will boycott classes and gather in Tomson Hall [where the president's office and other administrative staff are located] beginning at 7:50 a.m.," Vergara said, adding that she anticipates college leaders to connect with the students by 8:30 a.m.

Enrollment at mostly white St. Olaf as of last fall was roughly 3,000, with 2 percent identified as black or African-American.

Anderson said in his e-mail that the incidents have a distinct pattern. "Even the handwriting on the notes is similar from incident to incident," he wrote.

"This person has adopted a strategy similar to the one terrorists use," the president continued, by acting "under the cover of darkness and anonymity [to] engage in acts that frighten, dishearten and frustrate people with a goal of unsettling the community and turning people against one another."

The president said that when the incidents began in the fall, "I swiftly informed the community and unequivocally denounced the person and this person's acts. I implored anyone in the community with information about the perpetrator to come forward, and I reinforced the values of this place. I have deliberately not repeated my announcement every time this person scrawls another racial epithet somewhere because then this person wins. I don't want to give this person the power to evoke at will a message to the campus from the president."

In a news release issued Saturday evening, St. Olaf said officials are doing "everything we can to catch the people involved in perpetrating these hate-filled acts. An active investigation is underway, and there are several leads that we are following up on using every tool we have at our disposal."

The school said Northfield police are assisting in the investigation and that anyone with information about the incidents should contact campus public safety at 1-507-786-3666.