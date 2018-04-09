DANVILLE, Va. — Protesters have rallied outside a municipal building in southern Virginia after the fatal shooting of a man police say had turned on officers in "a threatening manner."
The Danville Register & Bee reports officers in Danville responded to a reported domestic assault early Sunday and fatally shot 25-year-old Juan Markee Jones. A police statement says Jones initially fled in a car as officers approached, failed to heed police commands to exit the vehicle. Police say he "turned" on officers after they tried to use a stun gun, leading to the shooting.
Those rallying outside Danville's Municipal Building on Monday afternoon chanted: "We want justice, we want peace."
In a statement earlier, Danville Police Chief Scott Booth cautioned against a rush to judgment.
The races of those involved weren't immediately disclosed.
