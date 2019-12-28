– Diana Lacayo never imagined that a hunger strike held in a church would turn into a nine-day siege, with the police outside and the electricity and water cut off inside.

But to the Nicaraguan authorities, even this modest protest was a challenge to be crushed.

For nearly two years, Nicaraguans have been rising up against the grip of one family, the Ortegas, who are accused of turning the country into a personal fief: The president has no term limits, the first lady is the vice president, and their children hold top posts in industries like gas and television.

In the face of unrest, the government has used uncompromising measures to silence public dissent. And despite a collapsing economy, U.S. sanctions and mass emigration, President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, still hold power firmly.

Once seen as a national hero for his leadership of the leftist Sandinista Front that overthrew the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza in the 1970s, now Ortega is seen by many in this generation of Nicaraguans as an autocratic ruler himself.

As pro-government activists sow violence in the streets, voices of dissent are silenced by arrest and assault. Roughed up and robbed by government supporters, protesters sometimes return home from demonstrations without phones or even shoes.

"If we go outside with a flag, we go to jail," Lacayo said.

The standoff here at San Miguel Arcángel Church made clear that no place is a sanctuary.

Desperate to be heard, Lacayo and eight other women went there to see whether a hunger strike might win freedom for their husbands, brothers and sons, political activists who are languishing in government prisons. By the time it was over, 14 people in all, including a Catholic priest, had spent more than a week locked inside, surrounded by the police, as basic supplies dwindled to near nothing.

"They left us like rats in a hole," said the Rev. Edwing Román, the pastor who was trapped in the church with the protesters.

For Nicaraguans, it was another reminder that simply speaking out can have severe consequences.

Last year, it looked as if the president might be on the ropes as Nicaraguans mounted their largest protests in decades. Though the government rebounded, the hunger strikers at San Miguel Arcángel and other protesters were buoyed by the ouster this fall of Ortega's Bolivian ally, Evo Morales.

But for all their shared leftist ideology and authoritarian leanings, Ortega enjoys one thing Morales did not: The military and the national police have stayed at his side, protecting him as security forces have done for Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and other authoritarian leaders around the world.

And so in Nicaragua, protests have led only to more arrests, even as crisis racks the country. The economy is spiraling, and nearly 100,000 people have fled.

The protests began in the spring of 2018, when entire cities rose up against the Ortegas. They began over social security cuts but soon turned into a widespread rebuke of the increasingly undemocratic government. The Supreme Court had been stacked, legislators forced out, municipal elections stolen and term limits scrapped.

Three months later, the government took the streets back. In a crushing crackdown, the police fired upon protesters who had set up roadblocks around the country. Nationwide, more than 300 people died, including 22 police officers.

Dozens of protesters who burned buildings, took over universities for months and blocked roads for weeks are still in prison, among them Lacayo's son, Scannierth Merlo Lacayo, 22, who was sentenced to five years.

In November, Diana Lacayo and other women with jailed relatives approached Román and asked whether they could use his church for a hunger strike. The priest agreed: "Thinking that this was a civilized country, I said yes."

Román, 59, is one of several priests in Nicaragua who have assumed leading roles in the insurrection — a cadre of clerics who have minced no words, using words like "dictatorship" to describe the government.

Diana Lacayo, 48, and the other hunger strikers arrived at San Miguel around 9 a.m. on a Thursday, and the police immediately surrounded the church. At one point, they blocked the front doors and refused to let Román inside to offer Mass in his own church — so the parishioners prayed outside.

The priest eventually made it inside, but just as communion was ending, the lights went out. The authorities had cut the power.

"Father said: 'Quick! Fill the barrels with water!' " said José Román Lanzas, a 13-year-old altar boy. "Sure enough, what did the government do? They cut off the water."

The Rev. Edwing Román, who agreed to allow the hunger strike at his church. “They left us like rats in a hole,” he said.

The boy made it out, but five people, including a lawyer and human rights activist who were supporting the women, were trapped inside.

The situation grew dire.

The women slept on the floor using curtains as blankets. Clothing donated for the poor was distributed so they could change.

At night, hecklers threw rocks and rattled the metal garage gate. Nobody could bathe.

Volunteers who tried to bring water were arrested and charged with trafficking weapons. Still, they managed to bring in several gallons, and it rained twice, offering a few days of water and a chance to rinse off.

Eventually, their cellphone batteries ran out. They sent a message to supporters: If the church bells ring, someone is in mortal peril.

By the ninth day, food and water was running out. Román, who has diabetes, passed out twice and became delirious as his blood sugar dropped.

The women said the priest had told them he was willing to die. But while the women were prepared to give their own lives to the cause, they did not want to surrender his. They used the one telephone they had saved for emergencies — it had just 1% battery left — and gave up.

The Red Cross ushered in an ambulance and freed the 14 people.

Several of the 14 people spent days in the hospital. Far from feeling defeated, the women felt victorious: Word of the siege at the church led to international condemnation.

The government has said that many protesters are armed and that the news media has ignored atrocities they have committed, including murders and burning down government buildings. Protesters like Karen Lacayo reject the claims.

"They say we have missiles, this and that, but the only weapon we have is the flag and our voice," she said. "We want a free Nicaragua."