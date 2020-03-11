Prosecutors argued Wednesday that a Washington County deputy on trial for manslaughter ignored his training when he fatally shot a suicidal man in 2018, while defense attorneys told jurors his actions in the face of someone who wanted to commit suicide by cop"were "courageous."

The two divergent pictures emerged during opening statements Wednesday morning in the trial of Brian Krook, 31, who is charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter in the April 12 killing of Benjamin Evans in Lake Elmo.

"Mr. Evans said over and over and over again that he is not there to hurt officers," said Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Andrew R.K. Johnson, adding that Evans never pointed the gun at anyone else at the scene.

Attorneys questioned two witnesses before recessing at noon for a lunch break. Testimony resumes at 1 p.m.

Johnson told the jury of eight women and seven men that police negotiations with Evans, who was kneeling in the middle of a street intersection around midnight holding a gun to his head, were going well. Defense attorney Paul Engh described the 39-minute long exchange as a "dead end."

"He asked officers to do what he could not," Engh said, adding that a letter Evans wrote to his parents and another one he wrote to first responders indicated his intent to die.

Benjamin Evans

The prosecution, defense and Evans' friend, Brianna Gysbers, provided a similar narrative about how Evans, 23, ended up at the intersection of 34th St. N. and Lake Elmo Boulevard that night: He had moved from St. Louis, Mo. to be with his girlfriend in Minnesota. He had recently lost his job as an EMT in Wabasha, Minn. due to restructuring, but was in training to be a Lake Elmo firefighter.

In early April his girlfriend ended their relationship. Days later, Evans received a message from a male friend who said he was dating the woman.

Gysbers testified that on the morning of April 11, Evans messaged her screenshots of the exchange with his male friend. She asked him to meet her, and two spent the day at the Mall of America having drinks and shots at Margaritaville, playing mini-golf and having lunch in an attempt to get Evans' mind off the relationship issues.

They left the mall around 4 p.m., stopped by a liquor store to buy rum and arrived at Evans' Lake Elmo apartment on 34th Street N. in the early evening, Gysbers said.

"He was just Ben, like he normally was," she testified.

According to Gysbers' testimony: Evans played a computer hockey game with others over the internet for a few hours before calling his ex-girlfriend about 9:30 p.m. Evans proposed to the woman, telling him he had a ring and was prepared to see her that night. She told him no.

"It was emotional for both of them," Gysbers said.

"That's when things took a dark turn," Johnson told the jury earlier when he briefly recounted the phone call.

Gysbers said that after the call Evans changed into his firefighter's formal blue suit jacket, tie and slacks. He asked for Gysbers' cellphone, which she gave over and was unable to recover.

"I have two hours left … and there's absolutely nothing you can do about it…," Gysbers recalled Evans telling her.

He also told her he didn't want her to see what was about to happen, but said he would like if she stayed for the two hours. Gysbers testified that he then asked her to place a pin on his suit jacket lapel.

"I was in tears," she said, adding that she surmised that he wanted to commit suicide. "He kept reiterating, 'There's nothing you can do to stop this.' "

She watched as he wrote a letter to his parents.

"Mom and dad, I love you both," the letter said as it was read aloud in court by Gysbers. "None of this is a failure on your part."

Evans said in his letter that he was going "home" to his grandparents.

She watched as he wrote a letter to first responders.

"I'm so sorry that this is another memory in your career, of another lost soul, but your job is not to save them all, just the ones you can. Carry on, you have the watch from here my friends," Evans wrote, signing it "Benjamin Evans, Firefighter — EMT."

He remained cryptic, Gysbers said, but called two friends to say his goodbyes.

"All he would say is he had two hours left on this earth," she testified.

Evans walked out of his apartment, returned for his cigarettes, gave Gysbers a hug, and walked out into the intersection. Gysbers went to a neighbor's apartment to call 911. A friend Evans had called also called 911.

Johnson said that Krook did not abide by his training and stood several feet from his squad while the other officers on the scene took cover at the intersection where Evans knelt with the gun to his head and chest.

Squad car and body camera video captured the 39-minute encounter, during which officers convinced Evans to remove his gun magazine and toss it aside, while Evans asked for a phone to speak with his ex-girlfriend. Evans still had the gun and was turning his body from side to side, but never pointed it at officers, Johnson said.

About 35 minutes into the video, Krook can be heard saying something about Evans turning his body before Krook fired four times, striking Evans, who went to the ground but was still holding the gun to his head. Deputies converged on Evans, and Krook said, "I'm going to kick it," but fired three more times. Evans was struck four times: twice in the chest, once in the side and once in the leg. No other deputies fired.

Engh argued that Krook acted legally to protect himself, other officers and the public. The shooting occurred in downtown Lake Elmo near homes and businesses, he noted.

Evans had a blood alcohol content of .204, Engh told jurors.

"This was a suicide by cop," Engh said. "No one was going to talk him out of it."

Krook is the state's third law enforcement officer in recent memory to be charged in an on-duty killing. St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was charged with second-degree manslaughter and acquitted by a jury in the July 2016 killing of Philando Castile, and former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was charged and convicted of third-degree murder in the July 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Evans had completed his studies to be a firefighter and was working as an emergency medical technician at the time of his death, the family attorneys said. Among his survivors is a 3-year-old daughter.