NEW YORK — Prosecutors say the promoter of a botched, highly publicized music festival in the Bahamas should serve over 15 years in prison.

The government delivered its arguments prior to the sentencing next week of Billy McFarland in court papers filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

McFarland has twice pleaded guilty to charges. First, he admitted earlier this year he defrauded investors in the 2017 Fyre Festival in the Bahamas. Then, weeks later, he pleaded guilty to charges in a ticket selling scam.

His lawyer has urged leniency, saying McFarland suffers from mental illness that includes delusional beliefs that his talents will lead to "fame and fortune."

Prosecutors say McFarland has not earned leniency because he hasn't accepted responsibility for his crimes.