– A Wisconsin man was sentenced Wednesday to 54 years in prison for running down a Girl Scout troop while high on computer keyboard cleaner, killing three of the girls and one of their mothers.

Colten Treu, 23, veered off the road and plowed his pickup into a ditch where the scout troop was picking up litter on Nov. 3, 2018, along a rural road in Lake Hallie, Wis., about 90 miles east of the Twin Cities.

“This group were among the best and brightest of the Chippewa Valley,” Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson said, his voice breaking as he described the character of the girls who died.

“Someone’s missing at Christmas time. At Easter, at school events, at Halloween,” the judge said. “No graduation, no prom. No chance to prove just how great they could have become.”

Treu, of Chippewa Falls, huffed a computer keyboard cleaner to get high shortly before he veered off the highway. He didn’t stop after striking the victims, who were among a dozen children and adults collecting litter. Instead, he drove his pickup to his home, parked it in the garage and placed another vehicle in front of the garage, the criminal complaint said.

Killed were Jayna Kelley, 9, and Autumn Helgeson, 10, both of Lake Hallie, and Haylee Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, of Lafayette, Wis. The girls were fourth-graders and members of Troop 3055 in Chippewa Falls.

In November 2018, a bouquet of flowers was attached to the sign denoting the stretch of highway that had been "adopted" by Girl Scout Troop 3055.

Girl Scout Madalyn Zwiefelhofer was severely injured in the crash and hospitalized for three weeks.

The Girl Scouts and the adults were all wearing highly visible reflective safety vests when they were hit.

John Stender Jr., Treu’s roommate and a passenger in the truck, told authorities that he and Treu had been huffing while traveling north on County Road P. Treu looked “out of it,” Stender said, so he took the steering wheel when the truck veered across the centerline. Treu yelled at him and grabbed the wheel back, steering the truck back across the centerline before fishtailing into the ditch.

Treu was convicted of four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after pleading no contest in the deaths. He also pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving great bodily harm.

This story is developing. Return here for further details.