BERLIN — Prosecutors say police are conducting raids in four German states early Tuesday on suspicion of a planned serious "violent crime."
Berlin prosecutors didn't specify the nature of the possible planned attack or who might be involved, but said further details would be released after the searches have been completed.
The raids are taking place in Berlin, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia states.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Asian shares rise ahead of US-China 'Phase 1' trade deal
Asian shares mostly followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday amid optimism that a trade deal between the U.S. and China will be a boon for the regional economy.
World
China's exports end 2019 up 0.5% despite US tariff war
China's global exports ended 2019 up 0.5% despite a tariff war with the United States as Beijing and Washington prepared to sign an interim trade deal.
World
Prosecutors: Police raiding premises in 4 German states
Prosecutors say police are conducting raids in four German states early Tuesday on suspicion of a planned serious "violent crime."
World
Iraqis worry US-Iran tensions are eclipsing their protests
Young Iraqis who drove mass protests demanding sweeping political reforms are worried that the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, which is playing out in part on Iraqi soil, is killing their momentum.
World
Bus falls after road collapses in China, 10 dead or missing
A bus plunged through a collapsed section of road in northwestern China, killing at least six people and leaving four missing, authorities said.