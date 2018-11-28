HAMMOND, Ind. — Federal prosecutors say a man charged in a pipe bomb explosion at a northwestern Indiana post office has agreed to plead guilty and serve a 29-year sentence.
They announced Tuesday that 46-year-old Eric Krieg of Munster has signed an agreement indicating his intent to plead guilty to knowingly making an unregistered destructive device, mailing a destructive device, malicious use of explosive materials, and mailing a threatening communication.
They say Krieg is prepared to admit he mailed a pipe bomb on Sept. 6, 2017, that targeted an attorney and mailed a threatening letter to another person 23 days later. The bomb exploded at the East Chicago post office, injuring a postal worker.
Krieg has been in federal custody since his October 2017 arrest.
Prosecutors say a plea hearing will occur soon.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.