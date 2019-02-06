MILWAUKEE — Federal prosecutors say a Wisconsin man struck up an online relationship with a 14-year-old Tennessee girl and offered to help her when she told him her adoptive father was sexually molesting her, but only if she sent him video proof.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Bryan Rogers drove to the girl's Tennessee home to pick her up on Jan. 14 once she provided him with video of the rape. Investigators say he then destroyed the girl's phone and bypassed tollways and gas stations to avoid detection.

Rogers is now jailed in Madison. Prosecutors are seeking charges that include the sexual exploitation of a child to produce a visual depiction. His attorney didn't respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The girl's adoptive father has been arrested on rape charges in Tennessee. Online jail records show he's being held on $2 million bail.