OSCEOLA, Mo. — Prosecutors say a Missouri woman persuaded her terminally ill father to fatally shoot her estranged husband to resolve a custody dispute, then kill himself so it appeared to be a murder-suicide.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that 35-year-old Elizabeth Kilgore pleaded not guilty last week to first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Lance Kilgore.
Prosecutors say 77-year-old Charles Sander killed his son-in-law and himself in September during what was supposed to be a custody exchange at a convenience store in Osceola. The News-Leader doesn't describe Sander's terminal illness.
Court documents say Elizabeth Kilgore, a jailer, had previously asked two inmates to kill her husband, but later told one in a recorded phone call that her father had offered to "handle (her) problem."
