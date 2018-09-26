MARIANNA, Fla. — Prosecutors in a Florida Panhandle jurisdiction are dropping charges in 119 cases after reviewing arrests made by a deputy who is under investigation for allegedly planting drugs on people during traffic stops.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the charges being dropped in Florida's 14th Judicial Circuit range from traffic offenses to felonies.
Authorities say all of the cases involved former Deputy Zachary Wester, who was fired earlier this month for violating agency policy.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation. No charges have been filed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Harris County to spend more than $14M on flood plain maps
Harris County has earmarked $14.5 million for updated flood plain maps more than a year after deluges from Hurricane Harvey swamped parts of Houston.
Variety
Cracked beam shuts $2 billion San Francisco transit terminal
San Francisco's "Grand Central of the West" is closed out of safety concerns after workers discovered a crack in a support beam of the $2 billion transit terminal that opened just last month.
Celebrities
The Latest: Cosby has several avenues to appeal conviction
The Latest on the sentencing of Bill Cosby (all times local):
Variety
Cruz defense seeks more witnesses in Parkland shooting
Lawyers for Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz want to interview potentially hundreds of witnesses that prosecutors have placed off limits.
National
Prosecutor picked to question Kavanaugh, accuser called fair
Senate Republicans are bringing in a female prosecutor from Arizona with decades of experience prosecuting sex crimes to handle questioning about allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, describing her as tough, experienced and objective.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.