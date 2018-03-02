DENVER — Colorado prosecutors say they have dismissed charges of harassment and non-physical domestic violence against Broncos safety Will Parks.

District attorney Dave Young's spokeswoman Sue Lindsay said Thursday that the woman who made the allegations didn't show up to testify when subpoenaed.

Parks was arrested in March.

Court documents say his ex-girlfriend told authorities that Parks accused her of taking some of his belongings and made threatening phone calls to her after she went to his home in Englewood to pick up her belongings.

Parks has denied threatening the woman.

The Broncos and the NFL didn't immediately return messages on Thursday. The league can penalize players with or without a conviction if it determines a violation of the player code of conduct occurred.