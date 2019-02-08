TRENTON, N.J. — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say a New York City couple has admitted to the human trafficking of a child.
Richard Ortiz and Gabriella Colon, both of the Bronx, New York, pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy count. Each could face a life term when they are sentenced in May.
Prosecutors say Ortiz and Colon recruited and enticed the child, and posted the youth's photos on a website advertising the child for sexual services. The couple also admitted collecting money from numerous people who paid to have sexual relations with the child.
Prosecutors have not disclosed information about the child, including its age or gender.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Bloomberg to announce 2020 decision by end of month
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says he's planning to decide by the end of the month whether he'll seek the presidency.
Stage & Arts
Boston Marathon survivor struck by car won't run this year
First, she lost a leg in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Then, last month, she got hit by a car. Yet Adrianne Haslet hasn't lost her nerve — or her resolve.
National
Errors cause judge to throw out Georgia election a 2nd time
Rep. Chris Erwin finally won a seat in the Georgia legislature after a chaotic campaign in which a judge threw out the first election and…
National
Whitaker: I have 'not interfered' with Mueller investigation
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker insisted on Friday that he has not "interfered in any way" in the special counsel's Russia investigation as he faced a contentious and partisan congressional hearing in his waning days on the job.
National
Long-term care rape in Arizona spurs video surveillance push
Arizona is trying to catch up to 10 states with laws allowing electronic monitoring and other technology aimed at deterring abuse of vulnerable people at long-term care facilities, following the rape of an incapacitated Phoenix woman who later gave birth.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.