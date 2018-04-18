NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors say they can give President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, copies of materials seized from him by the FBI by May 11.

The U.S. attorney's office in New York told a federal judge Wednesday that it can begin turning over materials on April 27. It expects most of the items to be shared within two weeks, though it could take longer to extract information from seized telephones.

Prosecutors have disclosed that they are investigating Cohen's personal business dealings but haven't said what crime they believe he has committed. Cohen's lawyers have called the raid an assault on attorney-client privilege.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood said she might appoint a neutral lawyer to help resolve conflicts over attorney-client privilege.

Each side suggested several candidates Wednesday.