BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Prosecutors say an Alabama man who planned to hire someone to kidnap a woman and her 14-year-old daughter has pleaded guilty to child sex-trafficking charges.
A U.S. Department of Justice statement says 48-year-old Brian David "Blaze" Boersma was arrested in October by undercover FBI agents. The Decatur man believed they would kidnap the mother and child and had given them more than $3,000. Boersma entered his guilty pleas before U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor on Monday.
The statement says Boersma boasted to his co-worker that he would sell the girl to a pimp he knew in Memphis, Tennessee, who offered $8,000.
A sentencing date has not been set. U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town says Boersma will spend most, if not all, of the remainder of his life in prison.
