BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal prosecutors say a Birmingham-area man has been indicted on charges of producing child pornography after persuading 10 different youngsters to participate.
A prosecutors' statement Thursday says 28-year-old Dennis James Hudson Jr. of Center Point got young people under the age of 18 to participate in a series of sexually explicit scenes over a year, ending in August 2017. Authorities didn't say how the youths were persuaded.
Hudson also is charged with distributing child pornography using the internet and a file-sharing website.
Court records weren't immediately available to show whether the man has a defense attorney to speak on his behalf.
