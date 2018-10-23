WHITEVILLE, N.C. — Prosecutors say a second person has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop last week.
The Columbus County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that a second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Trooper Kevin Conner. District Attorney Jon David planned a news conference on Tuesday to provide more information.
Conner, an 11-year veteran of the patrol, stopped a pickup truck last week on suspicion of speeding on a highway in rural Columbus County southwest of Whiteville. Patrol First Sgt. Michael Baker said the driver shot Conner as he approached.
Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis, a 20-year-old from Chadbourn, was later apprehended. He's charged with first-degree murder.
