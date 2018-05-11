BALTIMORE — In the latest embarrassment to rock the beleaguered Baltimore police force, the city's police commissioner faces three misdemeanor counts of failure to file taxes.

The U.S. Attorney's office alleged Thursday that Commissioner Darryl DeSousa "willfully failed to file a federal return for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015, despite having been a salaried employee of the Baltimore Police Department in each of those years."

If the federal charges are proven, Baltimore's top cop faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $25,000 fine for each of the three counts.

In a statement, DeSousa admitted his failure to file federal and state taxes for those three years but portrayed it as an oversight.

Mayor Catherine Pugh issued a statement saying she has "full confidence" in DeSouza. The police union's leader wants him to step aside.