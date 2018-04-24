CINCINNATI — Authorities say a man facing trial in a Cincinnati nightclub mass shooting that left two people dead and 15 injured received help from a jail inmate to bribe and intimidate witnesses.

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor David Prem said Tuesday the bribery allegations against Cornell Beckley, the only suspect charged in the March 2017 Cameo nightclub shooting, and inmate Justin Watson could affect the integrity of the justice system.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old Beckley, 26-year-old Watson and other unnamed individuals sought to identify witnesses to bribe or threaten them into silence before Beckley's trial scheduled for May 7. Beckley has plead not guilty to murder and numerous other charges.

Both men pleaded not guilty Tuesday to bribery and obstruction of justice charges. Their attorneys didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.