CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Prosecutors say police in Charlottesville, Virginia, were justified in the fatal shooting of a suspect fleeing from a sex assault on a 72-year-old woman.
The Daily Progress reports that the Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office released its findings Friday evening.
The report found 32-year-old J.C. Hawkins of Charlottesville twice pointed a gun at officers during a foot chase in which Hawkins waded into a river while shouting "Kill me!"
The shooting occurred Oct. 13, when police responded to a 911 call from the assault victim and saw Hawkins, who fit the victim's description.
