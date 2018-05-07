CINCINNATI — An Ohio prosecutor plans to discuss his investigation into the death of a 16-year-old boy who became trapped in a minivan.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) subpoenaed police records on May 2 about the response to Kyle Plush's two 911 calls. Deters says he wants to review everything including videos and photos. He says he should be finished early this week.

Plush's father found his body on April 10 inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school, nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call.

City council officials plan to hear the results of the police department's internal investigation on May 14. The investigation's release had been blocked by Deters' subpoena.

Cincinnati officials have outlined plans for upgrading the emergency center.