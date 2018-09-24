COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Swedish prosecutor has demanded three years in prison for Jean-Claude Arnault, the man at the center of a sex abuse and financial crimes scandal that is tarnishing the academy awarding the Nobel Literature Prize.

Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden and the husband of Swedish Academy member Katarina Frostenson, is on trial for two counts of rape of a woman in 2011.

Prosecutor Christina Voigt says Arnault, a French citizen, should be held in custody because "there is a risk he might leave the country."

She spoke Monday after closing remarks at the trial, conducted behind closed doors at Stockholm District Court. It was unclear when a verdict would be announced.

Arnault has denied the rapes and other sex abuse allegations that have rocked the prestigious academy.