WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Police have arrested a New Jersey man who they say faked a slip and fall at a business to get insurance money.
Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Randolph man was subcontracted to work at a company in Woodbridge when he faked the fall in 2018.
Authorities say surveillance video captured the man grabbing ice and throwing it on the floor before lying down. They say the man waited until he was discovered, and then he filed an insurance claim for hospital treatment.
The man was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception.
He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 7.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Women will surround Trump at State of the Union address
Pelosi behind and above. Female immigrants, gazing down from the balcony. A black woman who ran a close race for governor of Georgia, rebutting.
Nation
Prosecutor: Man fakes fall for insurance money
Police have arrested a New Jersey man who they say faked a slip and fall at a business to get insurance money.
Nation
Police arrest man who crashed into house, caused explosion
Police have arrested a man who they say crashed his car into a gas meter and set off a house explosion in Ohio.
National
American Legion seeks Pentagon action on NY WWII unknowns
American Legion officials are calling on New York lawmakers to request the Pentagon exhume the Long Island graves of sailors killed in a World War II ship explosion in an attempt to identify the fallen servicemen.
National
US poised to announce withdrawal from nuclear arms treaty
The Trump administration is poised to announce Friday that it is withdrawing from a treaty that has been a centerpiece of superpower arms control since the Cold War and whose demise some analysts worry could fuel a new arms race.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.