HARRISBURG, Pa. — A prosecutor says a man who fired on officers serving a warrant in January was himself shot 18 times.

Pennlive.com reports Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said suspect Kevin Sturgis was killed when a bullet pierced his aorta during the shootout with officers.

Authorities disclosed last week Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill was killed by a friendly fire wound to the armpit during the Jan. 18 shootout at a Harrisburg home.

Chardo says Sturgis' first shot wounded an officer in the elbow and he fired another shot that hit a task force member in a bullet-resistant vest.

He says Sturgis pointed a pistol at an officer before the officer fatally shot him. Chardo ruled police were justified in shooting Sturgis.

Chardo says seven of Sturgis' 18 wounds grazed him.