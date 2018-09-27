NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A prosecutor is seeking to charge a white Tennessee police officer with homicide after surveillance footage appeared to show him chasing a black man and opening fire as the man fled from the officer.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk says he requested a warrant Thursday to charge officer Andrew Delke in 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick's death. The Tennessean reports that a General Sessions judge found probable cause and signed Delke's arrest warrant Thursday after a magistrate judge ruled earlier Thursday that there wasn't enough evidence.

Surveillance video shows the 25-year-old officer chased and shot Hambrick in July as Hambrick ran away. Authorities say it began with a traffic stop and Hambrick had a gun.

Funk says charging by warrant lets the case be presented in open court as transparently as possible.