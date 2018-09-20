COLUMBIA, S.C. — The chief prosecutor for South Carolina's capital city is facing more charges related to alleged misspending of public funds.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson has been indicted on state charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office.

Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Johnson on Wednesday following his indictment on more than two dozen federal charges including wire fraud and theft of government funds. Authorities have been investigating Johnson's spending habits and trips to locations including Amsterdam, Colombia, the Galapagos Islands and Las Vegas.

Johnson recently lost a primary bid for a third term. He has declined to answer specific questions about his travels, but has said he didn't intend for public money to be used for personal expenses.

Johnson hasn't returned messages seeking comment on the charges.