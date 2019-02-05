SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman has told jurors that a former guard at a Pennsylvania prison coerced her into performing a sex act on him while he stood outside her cell in 2009.
George McHale is the first of seven former guards to head to trial on charges of sexually abusing female inmates at the Lackawanna County Prison. They were charged last February after a grand jury found what it described as a culture of sexual coercion and cover-up at the jail in Scranton.
A 49-year-old woman told jurors Tuesday that McHale made her fondle him through a slot in the cell door. She says she didn't tell anyone at the prison because she was afraid of retaliation.
The defense calls the woman a liar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
The Latest: Postal worker among 3 shot on Illinois freeway
The Latest on shootings along an interstate in suburban Chicago (all times local):
National
Texas governor sees school safety as a top issue
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is starting a second term declaring school safety one of his few top issuesin wake of a gunman killing 10 people at a high school near Houston last year.
Variety
'We want seven!' Huge crowds fete Patriots on Super Bowl win
Hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans jammed downtown Boston on Tuesday for a parade celebrating the New England Patriots' sixth Super Bowl title, clamoring for more with cheers of "We want seven!" and "Next year, right here!"
National
Trump immigrant crime hotline struggles to achieve mission
President Donald Trump picked the grandest stage to unveil one of his first immigration initiatives: Appearing before a joint session of Congress a month after taking office, Trump announced the creation of a hotline to help victims of crimes committed by immigrants.
TV & Media
Cubs family patriarch apologizes for racist emails
The patriarch of the family behind the Chicago Cubs has apologized after an online media outlet published emails in which he took part in racist comments and conspiracy theories.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.