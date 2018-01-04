NEW YORK — A civil rights probe into the death of a mentally ill black man who accidentally set off his emergency medical alert device and was fatally shot by a white suburban New York police officer who responded has been closed without charges.
Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement Thursday there was insufficient evidence for criminal charges in the shooting of Kenneth Chamberlain.
The 68-year-old Chamberlain died after his November 2011 encounter with officers from the White Plains Police Department. His family says the shooting was racially motivated.
Kim's office opened an investigation after a state grand jury decided not to indict the officers involved.
Kim notes in November 2016 a federal jury rejected claims brought by Chamberlain's family against White Plains and the officer who shot Chamberlain.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.