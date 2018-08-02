NEW YORK — A prosecutor says a once-powerful New York union boss was "blinded by greed" when he betrayed thousands of jail guards by squandering their money in a bid to get rich.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz told a Manhattan jury in opening statements in a bribery retrial Thursday that Norman Seabrook accepted $60,000 in cash to steer $20 million to a risky hedge fund in 2014. She says the union lost $19 million when the fund went bankrupt.
Margaret Lynaugh, a defense lawyer, says Seabrook is innocent and is being framed by a corrupt real estate developer who cooperated with the government.
She says prosecutors can't prove $60,000 was ever given to Seabrook.
The 58-year-old Seabrook for two decades led the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association. A jury deadlocked at his first trial.
