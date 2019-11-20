TUCSON, Ariz. — A prosecutor says an activist on trial on charges of harboring immigrants tried to hide two Central American men at a camp in southern Arizona and signaled directions to help them avoid an immigration checkpoint.

Prosecutor Nathaniel Walters says Wednesday during closing arguments that Scott Warren's claim he was "orienting" the men before they left the camp was bogus.

Warren contends he was fulfilling his mission as a humanitarian when he helped the immigrants.

Warren denied helping hide immigrants or telling them how to avoid authorities.

His attorney was scheduled to make closing statements later Wednesday.

This is his second trial. His first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked on charges.

Warren belongs to a group that says it tries to prevent immigrants from dying in the desert.