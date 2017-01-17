A truck hauling propane slid into a retaining pond Tuesday in Lakeville, and emergency responders pulled the driver out of the icy water, authorities said.

The crash occurred midday just east of Interstate 35 near County Road 70 and Kenrick Avenue, according to police.

Police reported that the driver of the Lakes Gas Co. semi had been rescued about 12:30 p.m., with the assistance of fire and emergency medical personnel.

A hazardous materials team was at the scene checking for any propane that may have escaped. Officials have asked motorists to avoid the area for the time being.

There is no immediate word on the driver's condition.

Lakes Gas, based in Forest Lake, delivers propane for residential and commercial customers throughout Minnesota and in Wisconsin, South Dakota and Michigan.