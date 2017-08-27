One month after resigning under fire as Minneapolis police chief, Janeé Harteau is turning to work as a consultant, coach and public speaker, promoting herself as a "visionary leader, trailblazer, transformational change agent."

Those descriptive words greet visitors to Harteau's new website, www.janeeharteau.com, where she is carving out a new career direction since she lost her job after 4½ years in the wake of the fatal shooting of resident Justine Ruszczyk Damond by a police officer on July 15.

Saying she is "now retired," Harteau points out on the website that she "is no stranger to controversy and crisis, having led the Minneapolis Police Department through transformational change during some of the most politically charged and turbulent times in recent history."

The website is filled with photographs of her interacting with citizens around the city. It also lists numerous awards, her memberships in various law enforcement organizations and has a link to MPD 2.0, her effort in her first three years to build trust in the community by putting more cops on the beat.

She also notes that she recently was named one of the World's 50 Greatest Leaders by Fortune magazine.

Harteau's company, Titanium Leadership LLC, registered with the Secretary of State's Office on Aug. 18.

The shooting behind the south Minneapolis home of Damond, a native Australian who had moved to Minneapolis to be with her fiancé, thrust the city into the international spotlight and proved to be Harteau's undoing as chief.

Damond's death also generated public skepticism about the department and its training, including from city officials who have questioned why the officers involved didn't have on their body cameras at the time of the shooting.

Hartean previously had a public disagreement with Mayor Betsy Hodges over the appointment of a new Fourth Precinct inspector.

Medaria Arradondo, an MPD veteran, has since replaced Harteau in the top cop job.