ST. PAUL, Minn. — A former Republican White House lawyer and prominent critic of President Donald Trump is running for former Sen. Al Franken's seat. And he's running as a Democrat.
Richard Painter filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission late last week to run for the seat after exploring a bid for more than a month. He is expected to formally announce his campaign Monday morning.
Painter served as chief White House ethics lawyer to President George W. Bush. He's emerged as a top Republican critic of Trump and is a frequent guest on MSNBC and CNN.
His entry as a Democrat triggers an endorsement fight and potentially a primary for Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, who was appointed to take Franken's seat after he resigned.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.