BERLIN — A prominent member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats has been injured in a traffic accident.
The dpa news agency reported Thursday that police said Saarland governor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was injured after her official car crashed into a truck on the autobahn on the way to Berlin at about 4:30 a.m.
Kramp-Karrenbauer and three others in the car were taken to a hospital for treatment. The scale of their injuries wasn't immediately clear.
Kramp-Karrenbauer is part of Merkel's team negotiating with the Social Democrats in Berlin over a potential coalition government.
Heading into the talks Thursday, Merkel didn't mention the accident in the short statement she made to reporters.
