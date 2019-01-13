BERLIN — One of Germany's most prominent politicians is defending his decision to leave Twitter, which was questioned by some political rivals.
Opposition Green party co-leader Robert Habeck quit Twitter and Facebook last week. He cited a much-mocked faux pas in a video posted on Twitter and a recent hack of German politicians' data, in which Habeck was one of the worst-affected figures.
Habeck said in an interview with Sunday's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper that Twitter "is a medium one can use or not." He added "there is a democratic majority in Germany that views Twitter skeptically."
Habeck's move has been greeted with some skepticism. Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats said that "you have to show the flag where people argue and you have to fight for positions."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.