CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago says the first Catholic priest to adopt a child is under investigation for allegedly sexual abusing a minor in 1974.

The archdiocese said in a news release Thursday that Cardinal Blase Cupich asked Rev. George Clements to step aside from ministry pending the outcome of the investigation. The 87-year-old Clements is retired but the diocese says he still assists at area parishes.

The release says Chicago Police notified the archdiocese about the allegations. The archdiocese then notified the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

Seven years after the 1980 adoption, Clements was the subject of a television move, "The Father Clements Story," starring Louis Gossett Jr.

Clements' phone number isn't listed and he couldn't be reached for comment.