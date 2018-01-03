TORONTO — A prominent figure in the Canadian theater world and the company he founded are facing four separate lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment.
Toronto lawyer Alexi Wood said Wednesday the lawsuits against Soulpepper Theatre Company and its artistic director Albert Schultz were filed by four actresses. Wood alleges in a statement that Schultz abused his power for years and that Soulpepper did nothing to protect the women.
Neither Soulpepper nor representatives for Schultz responded to a request for comment.
Schultz is also an executive producer on "Kim's Convenience," a play-turned-TV show that airs on the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
