HOWARD, Wis. — Federal, state and local groups have formed a partnership in Wisconsin to start a restoration project to help wild rice grow.
WLUK-TV reports that crews went out this month to spread more rice.
Betsy Galbraith is a biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. She says crews spread one ton of wild rice over 19 acres in an area of Lower Green Bay called Peters Marsh.
Galbraith says wild rice used to flourish in the area and the project aims to re-establish the crop.
Experts say that the planting project is in its third year and rice is beginning to grow in some areas.
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay graduate students are also providing research as part of the project.
