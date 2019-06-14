Mobile art gallery

Interstate State Park

6-8 p.m. Friday

• See ceramics, photography, glass, printmaking and paintings, all inspired by the St. Croix River. Show will last through the weekend. The gallery is near the glacial potholes parking lot. (651-465-5711 ext. 225; mndnr.gov/interstate)

Birding at Bear Head

Bear Head Lake State Park

8-10 a.m. Saturday

• Experienced birding guides will lead a stroll around the lake seeking Bear Head birds. Dress for the weather, insect spray is recommended, and meet at the parking lot. (1-218-235-2520; mndnr.gov/bearheadlake)

Wild fathers of nature

William O’Brien State Park

10-11 a.m. Saturday

• Celebrate Dad with a half-mile hike that features the furred, feathered and finned fathers in residence at state parks everywhere. The terrain is mostly flat, wear good hiking shoes, and meet at the amphitheater picnic shelter. (651-539-4980; mndnr.gov/obrien)

Father’s Day fishing

Father Hennepin State Park

10 a.m.-noon Sunday

• Bring the whole family and learn how to identify species, how to cast and much more. Poles, bait and instructor are provided. State residents don’t need a fishing license for this activity. Meet at the public boat access parking lot. (1-320-676-8763; mndnr.gov/fatherhennepin)

Bird banding

Lowry Nature Center

9 a.m.-noon Saturday

• See wild songbirds up close as they are carefully captured, studied, banded and released. This program is free and open to all ages. (763-694-7650, threeriversparks.org/birds)

Paddleboard lesson

Bryant Lake Regional Park

1-3 p.m. Sunday

• Head to Eden Prairie and learn to paddleboard. Equipment provided. Cost is $35. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation, required by Friday. (threeriversparks.org/paddle)