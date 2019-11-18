NEW YORK — A Florida professor who co-wrote a book about organized crime has been arrested on federal charges that he laundered corruption proceeds from Venezuela.

Bruce Bagley was arrested Monday in Florida. The 73-year-old University of Miami professor was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Bagley is a co-author of "Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime and Violence in the Americas Today," published in 2015.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in New York said Bagley laundered money that came from bribery and corruption in Venezuela.

An indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court said that since November 2017, Bagley laundered about $2.5 million from overseas accounts, taking a commission for doing so.