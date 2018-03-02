CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A former University of Wyoming professor who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography has been given 90 days to leave the U.S. and return to China.

KOWB-AM reports that Jian Cai pleaded guilty in November and was sentenced Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal ordered Cai to pay $6,000 in restitution.

Court records say federal agents investigating a child pornography sharing network found an IP address of a computer belonging to Cai downloaded pornographic images of children.

Investigators found about 1,000 pictures and videos on his computer and other storage devices.

Cai was an assistant mechanical engineering professor.

He no longer works at the university.