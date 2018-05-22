ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A sociology professor from Nebraska accused of spraying fake blood on the steps of the Virginia home of a National Rifle Association lobbyist has been convicted of misdemeanor destruction of property.
The Washington Post reports Patricia Hill was found guilty Monday and served with a warrant for another vandalism charge after the steps of Chris Cox's Alexandria home were sprayed in January.
A security guard testified that surveillance video showed Hill spraying the stairs and said he'd recognized her from a picture taken during a similar incident. Attorney Jon Bourdon maintained the guard couldn't have reliably identified Hill and added the woman plans to appeal.
Hill also was ordered to pay a $500 fine, among other things. A judge imposed a temporary protective order although she's already under a temporary restraining order.
