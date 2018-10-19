NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Procter & Gamble Co., up $7.06 to $87.30
The consumer products company reported a greater-than-expected profit as beauty product revenue rose.
PayPal Holdings Inc., up $7.30 to $84.78
The payments processor had a strong quarter and announced a partnership with American Express.
American Express Co., up $3.89 to $106.73
The company said spending on its credit cards increased, and its earnings and sales beat expectations.
State Street Corp., down $6.80 to $72.90
The bank's profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates.
eBay Inc., down $2.80 to $28.75
PayPal said that payment volume from eBay, its former corporate parent, continues to shrink.
Honeywell International Inc., down $1.72 to $153.47
The industrial conglomerate reported a solid profit, but said it expects more inflation in its business as a result of tariffs.
DowDuPont Inc., down $1.09 to $57.49
The chemicals company disclosed a $4.6 billion charge connected to its agriculture business.
American International Group Inc., down $1.41 to $47.20
The insurer said it expects to report between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in catastrophe losses in the third quarter.
