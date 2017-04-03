An unknown number of TCF Bank customers can’t access some of their deposited money Monday in what the bank is blaming on “processing delays.”

TCF spokesman Mark Goldman said the difficulty first surfaced about 5 a.m., and bank personnel are “working very quickly to get this resolved.”

Goldman called the timing of the problem an especially “unfortunate coincidence” because many customers were expecting to access their monthly Social Security deposits and other pension payments that land around the first of the month.

Jim Kaju said he arrived at the TCF branch in the IDS Center downtown and was told by a teller about the problem. Other customers he saw were in the same boat, including a woman he saw crying.

“Everyone is very upset,” he said.

Michael Dowling, 68, of northeast Minneapolis, waits on his Social Security check monthly. But when he arrived at the IDS Center branch ATM in downtown Minneapolis around 9:30 a.m., Dowling couldn’t withdraw the funds from his account.

“It says ‘transaction can’t be filled,’” said Dowling, who was told by a bank teller that his funds would be accessible at 10 a.m.

A red-lettered notice sits atop the TCF Bank website that reads: “We are currently experiencing some processing delays that may impact the posting of certain deposits. We are working diligently to resolve the issue.”

Goldman said he has no information on the breadth of the problem. TCF has 339 branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona and South Dakota.

He said bank branches are open, and ATMs and online banking are operating.

